PancakeSwap (CAKE) One Day Volume Hits $1.36 Billion

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One PancakeSwap coin can now be purchased for $33.64 or 0.00062872 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $5.44 billion and approximately $1.36 billion worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 39.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00065148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00020559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.11 or 0.00747789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00095135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,028.12 or 0.07528405 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap (CRYPTO:CAKE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 161,595,916 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

