Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Purchased by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,559 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $514,722,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Splunk by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $355,308,000 after acquiring an additional 602,881 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Splunk by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,323,356,000 after acquiring an additional 465,111 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,315,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $223,511,000 after acquiring an additional 409,168 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.06.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $133.20 on Monday. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at $15,969,706.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,241,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,684 shares in the company, valued at $46,934,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

