Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 63,154 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,769,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $75.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.35. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.93 and a 12 month high of $75.79.

