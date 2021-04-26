Phoenixcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $258.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 26th. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $258.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,566.52 or 1.00113699 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00038924 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.36 or 0.01198670 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00010383 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.79 or 0.00509829 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $204.77 or 0.00382707 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.37 or 0.00131513 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003546 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,582,200 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

