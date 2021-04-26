Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) PT Raised to $49.00 at Morgan Stanley

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.26% from the company’s current price.

TAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NYSE:TAP opened at $52.27 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $331,094.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

