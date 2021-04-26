Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 29.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VNE. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Veoneer in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.92.

Get Veoneer alerts:

NYSE:VNE opened at $25.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33. Veoneer has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.66.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.33 million. Research analysts predict that Veoneer will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Veoneer by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Veoneer by 206.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Veoneer in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Veoneer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 26.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.