VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VZIO. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VIZIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $22.99 on Monday. VIZIO has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $25.90.

In related news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 162,290 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $3,177,638.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,413,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,225,630.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO William T. Baxter sold 28,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $567,506.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock valued at $36,296,438.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

