Aeron Market Cap Reaches $1.08 Million (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 26th. One Aeron coin can currently be bought for about $0.0539 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeron has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $162,372.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00065148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00020559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00062872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.11 or 0.00747789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00095135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,028.12 or 0.07528405 BTC.

Aeron Coin Profile

Aeron (ARNX) is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

