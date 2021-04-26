-$0.02 EPS Expected for Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Zovio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Zovio reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zovio will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zovio.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $93.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.50 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Zovio in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Zovio in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Zovio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZVO. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zovio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zovio by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Zovio during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Zovio by 233.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 23,761 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Zovio by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,195,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after acquiring an additional 116,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZVO opened at $3.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.68, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.63. Zovio has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

