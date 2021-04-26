-$0.05 EPS Expected for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Crown ElectroKinetics.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on CRKN. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned about 0.48% of Crown ElectroKinetics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Crown ElectroKinetics stock opened at $3.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $6.09.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

