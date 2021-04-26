Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.40) and the highest is ($1.11). Delek US posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 346.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Delek US from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

DK stock opened at $21.41 on Monday. Delek US has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Delek US in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Delek US by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

