JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for Credicorp (NYSE:BAP)

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.63.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $120.16 on Monday. Credicorp has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $172.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.37 and a 200 day moving average of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.48. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $944.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

