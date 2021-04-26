Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Lowered to $16.50 at Morgan Stanley

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $16.19 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

