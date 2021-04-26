Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Rating Increased to Hold at Societe Generale

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, January 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

NYSE:AEG opened at $4.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.37. Aegon has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEG. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aegon by 14.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Aegon by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 71,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Aegon by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 150,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 80,758 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in Aegon by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 57,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 22,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

