Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at ThinkEquity

Analysts at ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:IKT opened at $5.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease, and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of Parkinson's Disease, dysphagia, and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects.

