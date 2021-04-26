SOL Capital Management CO Sells 6,283 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,283 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,988,000 after purchasing an additional 61,023 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 119,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GNR stock opened at $52.08 on Monday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $32.67 and a 52-week high of $52.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.98.

