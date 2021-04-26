SOL Capital Management CO Makes New $3.13 Million Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 234,375 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LUMN opened at $13.04 on Monday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.87.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

