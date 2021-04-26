ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Stake Lifted by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) by 457.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTEC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 716.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

HTEC stock opened at $47.11 on Monday. ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.27.

