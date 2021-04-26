SOL Capital Management CO Sells 1,263 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Discovery were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 140.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 89,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 52,336 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 615,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,114,000 after buying an additional 68,449 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 142,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 64,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

DISCK stock opened at $32.45 on Monday. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $66.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.