SOL Capital Management CO Has $5.87 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.2% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973,604 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,980,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,607.4% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,616,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,014,000.

VEU opened at $62.86 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $63.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.29.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

