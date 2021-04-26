PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Terry L. Blaker

Terry L. Blaker grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 93.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,956,000 after acquiring an additional 33,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 302.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Mizuho increased their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

PYPL stock opened at $266.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.40 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

