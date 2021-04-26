Bokf Na Cuts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bokf Na decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,672 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $219,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $1,563,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $277.74 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.40 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66. The company has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.61.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.63.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,085,710. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

