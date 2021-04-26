Pachira Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pachira Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 4.7% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 24,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 78,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $222.96 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $223.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.49 and its 200 day moving average is $197.00.

