LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 120 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

LexAurum Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 27,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $87.95 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $90.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.05.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

