IMS Capital Management Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,351,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,330 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,349,000 after acquiring an additional 365,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,831,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,835,000 after acquiring an additional 81,626 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,917,000 after acquiring an additional 220,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,161,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,831,000 after acquiring an additional 199,920 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $78.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

