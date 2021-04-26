HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €65.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) received a €65.00 ($76.47) price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €53.75 ($63.24).

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €45.61 ($53.66) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €48.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €48.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.36. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €29.68 ($34.92) and a one year high of €55.85 ($65.71).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.