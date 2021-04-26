PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Price Target Raised to $79.00

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 33.02% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of PCH opened at $59.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average of $49.92. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $62.49.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $273,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 3,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $208,588.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

