Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,150 Price Target

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GSK. Barclays reduced their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,532.47 ($20.02).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,343 ($17.55) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,292.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,341.26. The company has a market cap of £67.57 billion and a PE ratio of 11.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84).

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total transaction of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Also, insider Urs Rohner bought 619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 638 shares of company stock worth $866,798.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

