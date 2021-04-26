Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.44.

IQV opened at $232.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 255.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $235.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.93.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

