Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Bought by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management raised its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,819 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Las Vegas Sands comprises approximately 1.0% of IMS Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at $1,653,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 53.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,896 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after acquiring an additional 66,716 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at $58,792,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $1,598,000. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $59.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.36 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.97 and a 200-day moving average of $56.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.43 and a 1-year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

