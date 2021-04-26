Rockland Trust Co. Sells 1,803 Shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. owned 0.98% of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,859,000.

NYSEARCA:IDOG opened at $28.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.87. ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $28.27.

