Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Has $15.09 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 230,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.9% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $15,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

MRK opened at $77.88 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.59.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.