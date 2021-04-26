Rockland Trust Co. Buys 709 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,547,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,537,000 after acquiring an additional 451,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,293,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,938,000 after buying an additional 87,003 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $49,581,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $46,716,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,408,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,882,000 after buying an additional 206,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $32.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.32, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.04.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OGE shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,122.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

