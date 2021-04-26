RWM Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

RWM Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6,614.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $312.32 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $166.34 and a 1 year high of $315.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.55.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

