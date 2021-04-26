Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 75.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $495,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $505.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $393.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $223.91 billion, a PE ratio of 81.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $527.49 and its 200-day moving average is $521.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

