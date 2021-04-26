Transform Wealth LLC Sells 182 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $106.80 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $54.73 and a one year high of $107.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.20.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

