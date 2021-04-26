Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Buys Shares of 500 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 0.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Nutrien by 97.2% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 59,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 29,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $53.85 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $59.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 316.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.03.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 82.95%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

