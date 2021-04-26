Rockland Trust Co. Sells 3,399 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $6,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KBWB. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 418,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of KBWB stock opened at $63.34 on Monday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.15 and a fifty-two week high of $65.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.291 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.