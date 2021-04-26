VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. owned 0.27% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 45,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,500,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 14,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,608,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $176.11 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 52 week low of $87.48 and a 52 week high of $230.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.37.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.