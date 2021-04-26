Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Purchased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PHO opened at $52.75 on Monday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $52.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

