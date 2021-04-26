ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Down 24.8% Over Last 7 Days

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $131.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000119 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

