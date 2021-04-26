Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 1,749 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,184,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 292.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,791 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,679 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,906,000 after purchasing an additional 477,574 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,952,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,247,000 after purchasing an additional 474,165 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WM stock opened at $135.50 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.13 and a 12-month high of $136.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.63.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.27%.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.58.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

