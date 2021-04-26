Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Hess reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 175%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $4.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $140,733.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,886,051.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 23,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $1,698,975.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,181 shares in the company, valued at $12,172,940.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hess by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,623,010,000 after buying an additional 1,278,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,104,211,000 after buying an additional 131,931 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Hess by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,532,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $450,414,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Hess by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,978,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $421,201,000 after buying an additional 73,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hess by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,031,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $371,213,000 after buying an additional 427,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HES opened at $67.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.29 and a 200-day moving average of $56.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hess has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $76.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

