$10.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) will post earnings of $10.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.32 to $10.99. Cable One posted earnings per share of $11.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year earnings of $44.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.58 to $52.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $52.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $41.03 to $67.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cable One.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.94 by ($2.14). The company had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.98 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%.

CABO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cable One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,034.50.

CABO opened at $1,846.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,810.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,958.74. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $1,687.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 29.90%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Permit Capital LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cable One (CABO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.