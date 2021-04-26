$0.49 EPS Expected for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) will report $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HEICO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.47. HEICO reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HEICO will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $417.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.79 million. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

HEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.88.

NYSE HEI opened at $139.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.79, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.55. HEICO has a twelve month low of $74.25 and a twelve month high of $141.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $149,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at $55,313,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in HEICO by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,724,000 after purchasing an additional 50,946 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in HEICO by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,219,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,454,000 after purchasing an additional 48,683 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in HEICO by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 121,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,040,000 after purchasing an additional 25,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in HEICO by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 177,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

