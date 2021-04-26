Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Equities researchers at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
COUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.27.
Shares of COUR stock opened at $46.37 on Monday. Coursera has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $62.53.
About Coursera
Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.
