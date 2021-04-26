Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Equities researchers at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

COUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Get Coursera alerts:

Shares of COUR stock opened at $46.37 on Monday. Coursera has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $62.53.

In other news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.