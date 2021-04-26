JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Price Target to $13.50

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) had its target price increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.99% from the company’s current price.

ACRE has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

Shares of ACRE opened at $14.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $581.26 million, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 17.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRE. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

