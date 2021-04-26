$0.05 EPS Expected for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.06. Hecla Mining reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $188.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.44 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HL shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.42.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.40, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Geier Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

