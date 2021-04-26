LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $529,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $257.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $148.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.10 and its 200-day moving average is $235.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.14.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

