American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Terry L. Blaker

Terry L. Blaker raised its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,929,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,122,000 after acquiring an additional 103,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,219,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,420,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,956,000 after acquiring an additional 17,281 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,406,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,883,000 after acquiring an additional 28,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,527,000 after acquiring an additional 29,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $159.36 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.50 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.02 and a 200 day moving average of $153.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

